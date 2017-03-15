Man, girlfriend accused in 2005 murde...

Man, girlfriend accused in 2005 murder after wifea s remains found at West Texas racetrack

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A man and his girlfriend have been accused in the 2005 murder of his wife after the recent discovery of her remains at a West Texas racetrack. The remains of found Naomi Miller were found in the 3600 block of FM2105 in the San Angelo, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said.

