KKCN/San Angelo, TX Seeks PD As Chris...

KKCN/San Angelo, TX Seeks PD As Chris Austin Heads To KRXM/Waco, TX

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KKCN/SAN ANGELO, TX is seeking an on-air PD with social media skills and a knowledge of TEXAS RED DIRT music to replace CHRIS AUSTIN, who is headed to M&M BROADCASTERS Country KRMX/WACO, TX to handle afternoons. It is a return to KRMX for AUSTIN, who handled PD/midday duties when the station flipped from Hot AC in 2012 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Angelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15) Feb 22 POd 30
Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx Feb 7 Code of Silence H... 7
Question for the SAPD? Feb 7 Code of Silence H... 5
Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14) Jan '17 TheresNoPlaceLike... 5
want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu... Jan '17 Inquisitor 2
pauline ortegon (Jun '12) Jan '17 Beckyvmedrano 2
Homewrecker! Dec '16 Sarai P 1
See all San Angelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Angelo Forum Now

San Angelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Angelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

San Angelo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC