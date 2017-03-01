KKCN/San Angelo, TX Seeks PD As Chris Austin Heads To KRXM/Waco, TX

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KKCN/SAN ANGELO, TX is seeking an on-air PD with social media skills and a knowledge of TEXAS RED DIRT music to replace CHRIS AUSTIN, who is headed to M&M BROADCASTERS Country KRMX/WACO, TX to handle afternoons. It is a return to KRMX for AUSTIN, who handled PD/midday duties when the station flipped from Hot AC in 2012 .

