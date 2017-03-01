KKCN/San Angelo, TX Seeks PD As Chris Austin Heads To KRXM/Waco, TX
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KKCN/SAN ANGELO, TX is seeking an on-air PD with social media skills and a knowledge of TEXAS RED DIRT music to replace CHRIS AUSTIN, who is headed to M&M BROADCASTERS Country KRMX/WACO, TX to handle afternoons. It is a return to KRMX for AUSTIN, who handled PD/midday duties when the station flipped from Hot AC in 2012 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15)
|Feb 22
|POd
|30
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Feb 7
|Code of Silence H...
|7
|Question for the SAPD?
|Feb 7
|Code of Silence H...
|5
|Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|TheresNoPlaceLike...
|5
|want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|pauline ortegon (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Beckyvmedrano
|2
|Homewrecker!
|Dec '16
|Sarai P
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC