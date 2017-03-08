5-year-old Tulsa spelling champ, from...

5-year-old Tulsa spelling champ, from YouTube

Over the weekend 5-year-old Edith Fuller from Oklahoma secured a spot to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, thus becoming its youngest-ever competitor, according to bee officials. Edith won the Tulsa area spelling bee on Saturday by correctly spelling jnana - pronounced "juh-nah-nuh" - a term for "knowledge" in the Hindu tradition.

