West Texas couple set their home on fire to lure police into a deadly standoff, authorities say

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A West Texas couple set their home on fire last month because they wanted to kill officers who responded, authorities say. Gary Ray and Brenda Joyce Wright were apprehended Jan. 13 after a standoff with San Angelo police while their house was ablaze.

