West Texas couple set their home on fire to lure police into a deadly standoff, authorities say
A West Texas couple set their home on fire last month because they wanted to kill officers who responded, authorities say. Gary Ray and Brenda Joyce Wright were apprehended Jan. 13 after a standoff with San Angelo police while their house was ablaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15)
|Wed
|POd
|30
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Feb 7
|Code of Silence H...
|7
|Question for the SAPD?
|Feb 7
|Code of Silence H...
|5
|Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|TheresNoPlaceLike...
|5
|want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|pauline ortegon (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Beckyvmedrano
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC