Sharla Ynostrosa Releases Adopted and Blessed
"Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart": a heartening collection of stories about adoption. "Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart" is the creation of published author, Sharla Ynostrosa, adoptee and pro-life advocate whose blog can be found at http://www.adoptedandblessed.blogspot.com .
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|POd
|30
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Feb 7
|Code of Silence H...
|7
|Question for the SAPD?
|Feb 7
|Code of Silence H...
|5
|Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|TheresNoPlaceLike...
|5
|want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|pauline ortegon (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Beckyvmedrano
|2
