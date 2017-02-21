KIXY/San Angelo, TX Radiothon Raises Over $154K
FOSTER COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KIXY/SAN ANGELO raised over $154,000 at its 15th annual KIXY CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON on SATURDAY evening. The money will benefit the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK at SHANNON MEDICAL CENTER.
