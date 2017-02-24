Concho Valley ER Opens Doors to Commu...

Concho Valley ER Opens Doors to Community

Nutex Health is excited to announce the grand opening of Concho Valley ER, which opened its doors Thursday, February 23, to the San Angelo community and its surrounding areas. Concho Valley ER is ready to provide fast, compassionate and accessible emergency care to our patients in our upscale, state-of-the-art facility.

