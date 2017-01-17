Where are all the supporters? Sparse ...

Where are all the supporters? Sparse turnout for Donald Trump's inauguration

Crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in US President Donald Trump at 12:01pm and President Barack Obama in 2009. The bitter divisions that Donald Trump has exposed in the United States were evident on every street corner of Washington, DC, where supporters cheering the dawn of a promising new era mixed with protesters expressing alarm and defiance.

