Texan, 67, rescued after wheelchair goes into Concho River
A West Texas woman has been rescued from the Concho River after her motorized wheelchair malfunctioned, went off a 6-foot bank and both fell into the water. San Angelo police Officer Tracy Gonzalez said Wednesday that the 67-year-old woman, whose name wasn't released, was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu...
|12 hr
|juju on dat beat
|1
|pauline ortegon (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Beckyvmedrano
|2
|Homewrecker!
|Dec 27
|Sarai P
|1
|Question for the SAPD?
|Dec 4
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|What does a cop and a prisoner have in common?
|Dec '16
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Unsolved Mysteries in San Angelo
|Dec '16
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Nov '16
|Code of Silence H...
|2
