Texan, 67, rescued after wheelchair goes into Concho River

A West Texas woman has been rescued from the Concho River after her motorized wheelchair malfunctioned, went off a 6-foot bank and both fell into the water. San Angelo police Officer Tracy Gonzalez said Wednesday that the 67-year-old woman, whose name wasn't released, was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

