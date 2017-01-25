Johnie Williams, Jr.
Our beloved Johnie Williams Jr., age 73, resident of Kyle, Texas was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 22, 2017 after suffering an intense battle with cancer. Mr. Williams was a US Army Veteran who served with honor from 1963 until 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14)
|Jan 16
|TheresNoPlaceLike...
|5
|want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu...
|Jan 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Question for the SAPD?
|Jan 6
|VOL
|3
|pauline ortegon (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Beckyvmedrano
|2
|Homewrecker!
|Dec 27
|Sarai P
|1
|What does a cop and a prisoner have in common?
|Dec '16
|Code of Silence H...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC