Joey C Takes Posts At Two Prophecy Media Group/San Angelo Stations
PROPHECY MEDIA GROUP/SAN ANGELO, TX has appointed JOEY C. APD/on-air for Adult Hits KJBX, on-air at sister Regional Mexican KBTP and Promotions Director for the entire cluster.
