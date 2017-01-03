Joey C Takes Posts At Two Prophecy Me...

Joey C Takes Posts At Two Prophecy Media Group/San Angelo Stations

PROPHECY MEDIA GROUP/SAN ANGELO, TX has appointed JOEY C. APD/on-air for Adult Hits KJBX, on-air at sister Regional Mexican KBTP and Promotions Director for the entire cluster.

