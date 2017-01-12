Georgia Southwestern State women's so...

Georgia Southwestern State women's soccer coach resigns

The university, in a news release Thursday, said Harold Munoz has accepted a position on the women's soccer staff at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. Munoz completed his first season at the helm for the Lady Hurricanes in 2016.

