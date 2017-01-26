Finding Cpl. Armstrong -- WWII fighte...

Finding Cpl. Armstrong -- WWII fighter's story finally comes to light

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

In the waning months of World War II, a U.S. Army Air Corps C-47 transport plane on a mission near the Holland-Germany border was shot down by anti-aircraft fire. Cpl. William Armstrong of San Angelo, Texas, and three other crew members were on board the plane, which crashed in flames into a field near the Dutch hamlet of Kleyen, just north of the town of Kraneburg, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Angelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr SmokePharts 1,076
Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14) Jan 16 TheresNoPlaceLike... 5
want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu... Jan 8 Inquisitor 2
Question for the SAPD? Jan 6 VOL 3
pauline ortegon (Jun '12) Jan 3 Beckyvmedrano 2
Homewrecker! Dec '16 Sarai P 1
What does a cop and a prisoner have in common? Dec '16 Code of Silence H... 1
See all San Angelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Angelo Forum Now

San Angelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Angelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

San Angelo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,459 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC