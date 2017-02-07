A $90 billion wave of debt shows crac...

A $90 billion wave of debt shows cracks in real-estate boom

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Lowell Sun

A $90 billion wave of maturing commercial mortgages, leftover debt from the 2007 lending boom, is laying bare the weak links in the U.S. real-estate market. It's getting harder for landlords who rely on borrowed cash to find new loans to pay off the old ones, leading to forecasts for higher delinquencies.

