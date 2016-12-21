The baby baritone! Dad films his son'...

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Mail

The baby baritone! Dad films his son's hilarious rendition of a classic Christmas carol Performing a soothing rendition of a Christmas carol at just one month old, this baby seems to have a singing ability far beyond his years. His pitch-perfect rendition of O Holy Night before going to bed at his home in San Angelo, Texas, won the hearts of people around the world.

