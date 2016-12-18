Texas man who called 911, then vanish...

Texas man who called 911, then vanished in 2013 remains missing

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Fox News

The last trace of a 26-year-old Texas man who disappeared more than three years ago is a disturbing 911 call. Brandon Lawson called 911 after running out of gas on a highway in San Angelo, Tex., and getting into some sort of trouble, NBC 5 Dallas reported.

