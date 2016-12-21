Taco Bueno Plans to Open 13 to 18 Locations in 2017
Taco Bueno announced that it has opened nine new restaurants in 2016, two franchised units, and seven company owned, with plans to open another 13 to 18 restaurants in 2017. The company attributes its growth to the increasing demand for better quality, fresh-made Tex-Mex.
