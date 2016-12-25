Cotton harvest delayed, crop is good ...

Cotton harvest delayed, crop is good so far

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Herald Democrat

The 2016 cotton crop was better than expected, producers in Runnels County say due to rains early in the spring and summer and again in the fall which helped make this crop a pretty good one, but delayed the harvest.

