College Station fire chief search narrowed to four finalists
A nationwide search for College Station's next fire chief has been narrowed to four finalists. Chief Eric Hurt ended his 35-year career with College Station Fire Department on June 30, and those duties have been handled since then on an interim basis by 32-year department veteran Joe Don Warren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of College Station.
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question for the SAPD?
|Dec 4
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|What does a cop and a prisoner have in common?
|Dec 4
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Unsolved Mysteries in San Angelo
|Dec 1
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Nov '16
|Code of Silence H...
|2
|Becky medrano/chappa (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Becky Medrano
|4
|Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Code of Silence H...
|28
|leanna markwell
|Oct '16
|biggtatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC