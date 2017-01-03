Saltsburg slows Chucks to stay undefe...

Saltsburg slows Chucks to stay undefeated

On Monday night, the Punxsy boys' basketball team hosted an undefeated Saltsburg squad, and a slow start doomed Punxsy in what ended up a 76-58 loss. On the bright side, the Chucks JV squad did earn a convincing win over the Trojans, 52-30.

