Saltsburg slows Chucks to stay undefeated
On Monday night, the Punxsy boys' basketball team hosted an undefeated Saltsburg squad, and a slow start doomed Punxsy in what ended up a 76-58 loss. On the bright side, the Chucks JV squad did earn a convincing win over the Trojans, 52-30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saltsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposal to move Saltsburg students to Blairsvi... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|buckweat 2
|93
|Basketball post
|Mon
|keyboardwarriors
|26
|Pine Gardens Apartments (May '16)
|Mon
|Forum veteran
|4
|Saltsburg drug spots
|Mon
|drink cheap
|17
|i want to be opening a hip hop niteclub
|Jan 6
|oonch oonch
|5
|Foundry layoffs
|Jan 5
|Really
|39
|Drug activity in Cloverleaf.
|Dec 18
|Alabama Slammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saltsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC