Neighbors donate acres with headwaters to preservation group

Thanks to two local couples, that's how things likely will remain for years to come at the wooded spot in Cook where the waterway tumbles out of the Laurel Ridge and begins its 41-mile journey to merge with the Conemaugh River at Saltsburg. Neighbors Todd Simonds and Henry Armstrong, former board members of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, and their respective wives, Molly and Nancy, have agreed to donate to the nonprofit association 24 acres they jointly own in order to preserve 1,000 feet of pristine Loyalhanna headwaters that run through it.

