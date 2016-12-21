More
Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, PA - A fatal accident took the life of an Indiana County man after he crashed his car down an embankment and into a tree on Tuesday afternoon. 54-year-old Michael Bucco of Saltsburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
