Utahns urged to observe International Plastic Bag Free Day Monday
Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District will join other organizations around the world Monday to raise awareness of the challenges of recycling plastic bags and to educate residents of sustainable replacements. International Plastic Bag Free Day is an annual event sponsored by Zero Waste Europe with "aims to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in the world."
