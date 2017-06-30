Utah forecast: Record heat for the Wasatch Front, even hotter in the south
Northern Utahns mopped their brows and braced for what could be several days of record-setting heat as the work week winds down. Salt Lake City was expected to reach or exceed 103 degrees on Thursday after Wednesday's 104 mark, both days' highs challenging records of 103 and 104 set in 2007 and 1973, respectively.
