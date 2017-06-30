Store parking lot clash ends with pepper spray, gunfire and screeching tires
Salt Lake City police were hunting for four suspects Friday after an altercation in a 7-Eleven store parking lot ended a cloud of pepper spray, in gunfire and screeching tires. SLCPD Detective Richard Chipping said the gunman - who opened fire on a car with three people inside after one of them pepper-sprayed him - had scattered by the time officers responded to the 8:30 a.m. incident at 1365 W. Indiana .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Thu
|batbara naquin
|1
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Thu
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC