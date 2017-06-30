Spiking temperatures, fire danger in Southwest US heat wave
A heat wave blanketing the U.S. Southwest is toppling temperature records, raising wildfire danger and sending residents to pools and beaches for cool relief. The National Weather Service says the mercury in Utah will remain in triple digits Thursday, a day after Salt Lake City's airport reached a record 105 degrees.
