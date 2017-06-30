Salt Lake police hope billboards will...

Salt Lake police hope billboards will generate leads in unsolved murders

Read more: KSL-TV

As motorists travel past the 600 North ramp off I-15, a picture of Kerry Arbon is displayed prominently for all to see, accompanied by the caption: "Who murdered me?" In September of 1991, Arbon, 40, of Orem, was found dead on the side of the road behind Memory Grove. A biker discovered his body in the brush near the Gravity Hill section of Bonneville Road, about 1000 North on the canyon's west side.

