Pat Bowden | No Days Off - FMX Aussie Sending It In So.Cal
Since taking third place in the FMX Best Trick competition two weeks ago at the 2017 Nitro World Games in Salt Lake City, UT, Pat Bowden hasn't let off the gas. The Gold Coast native has remained here in the US since the event and he's currently living out a few of his childhood dreams by riding at locations he's only seen on TV.
