Op-ed: Thousands of Utahns would benefit from access to medical marijuana

Supporters, patients and legislators stand in solidarity with signs that read of illnesses and disorders that could potentially be treated with medical cannabis during a press conference held by the Utah Patients Coalition to promote the 2018 medical cannabis initiative campaign at Utah State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 26, 2017. I am writing in response to Jay Evensen's opinion piece "Voters aren't qualified to make marijuana decisions" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.