Op-ed: Thousands of Utahns would benefit from access to medical marijuana
Supporters, patients and legislators stand in solidarity with signs that read of illnesses and disorders that could potentially be treated with medical cannabis during a press conference held by the Utah Patients Coalition to promote the 2018 medical cannabis initiative campaign at Utah State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 26, 2017. I am writing in response to Jay Evensen's opinion piece "Voters aren't qualified to make marijuana decisions" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|20 hr
|Cchristoff
|2
|Coffee leads to longer life and better health, ...
|Tue
|Bull Durham
|1
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jul 9
|BAMA
|119
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jul 8
|CuRfyis
|6
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Jul 5
|Bull Durham
|3
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jul 1
|Well
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|trian brown
|11
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC