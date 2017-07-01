Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church
This undated photo provided by Heather Kester, shows Savannah, whose mother requested only her first name be used and who is a young Mormon girl that told her congregation during a Sunday service she is a lesbian before her microphone was turned off by local church leaders. Savannah's emotional speech is sparking a new round of discussions about how the conservative religion handles LGBT issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Jun 29
|batbara naquin
|1
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Jun 29
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC