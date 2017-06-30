Local athlete survives potentially fatal fall off 300-foot cliff
A local star athlete has miraculously survived falling hundreds of feet off a cliff this week in south central Utah, the Idaho State Journal reports . Recent Blackfoot High School graduate Michelle Pratt, a standout athlete in multiple sports, is recovering from an ATV accident that sent her over a 300-foot cliff Monday in Fillmore, Utah.
