Jury finds Orem chiropractor guilty o...

Jury finds Orem chiropractor guilty of tax evasion

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A federal jury in Salt Lake City has found an Orem chiropractor and health care products business owner guilty of tax evasion charges. The jury found Louis Delynn Hansen guilty on Wednesday of two charges of attempting to evade paying taxes and impeding the enforcement of internal revenue laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee leads to longer life and better health, ... 2 hr FSM 2
News Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s... 23 hr Cchristoff 2
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jul 9 BAMA 119
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Jul 8 CuRfyis 6
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Jul 5 Bull Durham 3
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jul 1 Well 19
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jun 28 trian brown 11
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC