Jury finds Orem chiropractor guilty of tax evasion
A federal jury in Salt Lake City has found an Orem chiropractor and health care products business owner guilty of tax evasion charges. The jury found Louis Delynn Hansen guilty on Wednesday of two charges of attempting to evade paying taxes and impeding the enforcement of internal revenue laws.
