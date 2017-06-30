Initiative creating independent redis...

Initiative creating independent redistricting commission in the works

There could be yet another 2018 ballot initiative circulating soon, as supporters ready a plan to put drawing legislative and congressional boundaries in the hands of an independent commission. Utahns for Responsive Government has registered with the state to support the Better Boundaries ballot proposition and is soliciting help to gather voter signatures for a place on next year's general election ballot.

