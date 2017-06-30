In its 25th year, CARE Fair has grown from vaccinating 300 kids to...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Alexis Herrera, 11, cracks a smile after getting an immunization shot for school at the Junior League CARE Fair in the Horizonte Center in Salt Lake City Friday, July 15, 2016. The Salt Lake Tribune) Alexis Herrera, 11, cracks a smile after getting an immunization shot for school at the Junior League CARE Fair in the Horizonte Center in Salt Lake City Friday, July 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Wed
|Bull Durham
|3
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jul 1
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jun 29
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Jun 29
|batbara naquin
|1
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC