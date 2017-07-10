Demonstrators hold all-day sit-in near Hatch, Lee offices to oppose health care bill

Health care advocates rally against the Better Care Reconciliation Act at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 6, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Citing the need to continue a steady drumbeat of opposition to the Better Care Reconciliation Act, activists braved the sizzling weather and staged a daylong sit-in Thursday near the offices of Republican Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee.

