Community rallies to turn local building into multi-use arts center
The E.W. Garbett Center Center for Choral Music, located at 700 N. 200 West, has been home to the Salt Lake Choral Artists for the past five years, and now the choir has opened its doors to several local dance groups. A 110-year-old building in Salt Lake City has been transformed into a place for music and dance to intersect, thanks to more than $40,000 in donations from community members, the Home Depot Foundation and Underfoot Floors.
