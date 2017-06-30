Canada expands safe injection sites as overdose deaths rise
A single safe injection site opened in 2003, ... . In this June 26, 2017 photo, Julien Montreuil, assistant director at L'Anonyme, stands outside a mobile "safe injection site" van, where drug addicts can shoot up using clean needles, get medical supervision a... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Wed
|Bull Durham
|3
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jul 1
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jun 29
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Jun 29
|batbara naquin
|1
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC