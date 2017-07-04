After Fire, Utah Town Celebrates July 4 Sans Fireworks
The southern Utah ski resort town of Brian Head is holding a more subdued July Fourth celebration days after a nearly two-week evacuation from a wildfire was lifted and residents were allowed to return. In a photo provided by Bret Howser, people attend a pancake breakfast in Brian Head, Utah on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that volunteers and residents put on for local firefighters who've been fighting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the town for nearly two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|3
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jul 1
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jun 29
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Jun 29
|batbara naquin
|1
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC