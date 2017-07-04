After Fire, Utah Town Celebrates July 4 Sans Fireworks

The southern Utah ski resort town of Brian Head is holding a more subdued July Fourth celebration days after a nearly two-week evacuation from a wildfire was lifted and residents were allowed to return. In a photo provided by Bret Howser, people attend a pancake breakfast in Brian Head, Utah on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that volunteers and residents put on for local firefighters who've been fighting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the town for nearly two weeks.

