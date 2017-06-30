2 dead from E.coli outbreak in Utah polygamous community

This Dec. 16, 2014, file photo, shows Hildale, Utah, sitting at the base of Red Rock Cliff mountains, with its sister city, Colorado City, Ariz., in the foreground. Utah health authorities were investigating Monday, July 3, 2017, what triggered a deadly E.coli outbreak in a mostly-polygamous community on the Utah-Arizona border.

