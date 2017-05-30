Woman rescued after holding on to canoe for 4 hours, officials say
A woman was rescued Thursday after holding on to a canoe for four hours, floating down the San Rafael River, officials confirmed Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Emery County Sheriff's Office received a satellite phone call from a man who reported that he and his wife were floating in the San Rafael River when their canoe capsized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Mary Lou
|36
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC