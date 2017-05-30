Woman rescued after holding on to can...

Woman rescued after holding on to canoe for 4 hours, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A woman was rescued Thursday after holding on to a canoe for four hours, floating down the San Rafael River, officials confirmed Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Emery County Sheriff's Office received a satellite phone call from a man who reported that he and his wife were floating in the San Rafael River when their canoe capsized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... 4 hr anonymous 2
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC