Woman charged with pulling out son's ...

Woman charged with pulling out son's teeth at store

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A 48-year-old woman was charged Monday in 4th District Court with second-degree felony child abuse for allegedly yanking out her 7-year-old son's teeth with needle-nose pliers. Court documents state Jeannine Degaston, of Salt Lake City, purchased hand sanitizer and pliers at Walmart in Cedar Hills with the victim and his older brother on April 2. After purchasing the items, Degaston allegedly pulled out two of the victim's teeth in the Walmart bathroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Sat Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Sat Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC