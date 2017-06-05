Woman charged with pulling out son's teeth at store
A 48-year-old woman was charged Monday in 4th District Court with second-degree felony child abuse for allegedly yanking out her 7-year-old son's teeth with needle-nose pliers. Court documents state Jeannine Degaston, of Salt Lake City, purchased hand sanitizer and pliers at Walmart in Cedar Hills with the victim and his older brother on April 2. After purchasing the items, Degaston allegedly pulled out two of the victim's teeth in the Walmart bathroom.
