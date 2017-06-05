VA health care system in S.L. gets permanent director
The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Shella Stovall as the permanent director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. SALT LAKE CITY - The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Shella Stovall as the permanent director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.
