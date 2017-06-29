Utility proceeds with big wind invest...

Utility proceeds with big wind investment in top coal state

1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

President Donald Trump 's efforts to roll back coal and climate-change regulations aren't discouraging a utility from making a $3.5 billion investment in wind energy, the bulk of which will build dozens of new wind turbines in the top coal-producing state. Rocky Mountain Power is ready to present its detailed wind plan to regulators in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho, utility officials announced Thursday.

Salt Lake City, UT

