Utility proceeds with big wind investment in top coal state
President Donald Trump 's efforts to roll back coal and climate-change regulations aren't discouraging a utility from making a $3.5 billion investment in wind energy, the bulk of which will build dozens of new wind turbines in the top coal-producing state. Rocky Mountain Power is ready to present its detailed wind plan to regulators in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho, utility officials announced Thursday.
