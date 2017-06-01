Utah's new lab to use robotics to speed up rape kit testing
In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, Gov. Gary Herbert, center, is joined by other state representatives and crime lab officials as they cut the ribbon on the new Unified State Laboratory, that includes the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office and the Department of Agriculture and Food, in Taylorsville, Utah. less In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, Gov. Gary Herbert, center, is joined by other state representatives and crime lab officials as they cut the ribbon on the new Unified State Laboratory, that includes the ... more FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Utah State Crime Lab Director Jay Henry holds a sexual assault evidence collection kit as he speaks during committee meeting at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Sat
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC