Utahn is on new Fox show 'Superhuman' for incredible memory abilities
John Graham, front and right, of Salt Lake City listing the names, numbers and colors on the front of the shirts of the runners behind him in Fox's new show "Superhuman." About three years ago, Salt Lake City resident John Graham starting reading books on memory techniques and "went down the rabbit hole" memorizing decks of cards, license plates, people's names and so on.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|17 hr
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
