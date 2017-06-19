Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee seeks public comment on Court of Appeals appointees
The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Diana Hagen and Ryan Harris who were appointed to fill vacancies on the Utah Court of Appeals. Those who desire to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on July 10. All statements should include the respondent's name, telephone number, and mailing address.
