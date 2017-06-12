Utah Muslim leader closer to home, but again delayed by restrictions
The leader of a Salt Lake mosque and his family finally were able to leave Kenya, but his much-anticipated arrival in Utah is again delayed by flight restrictions and they now are waiting at LAX for permission to return to their home here. Imam Yusuf Abdi, a U.S. citizen since 2010, tried to fly his wife and children home to Salt Lake on Tuesday, but he was stopped in Kenya.
