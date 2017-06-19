Utah Muslim leader blocked from flying returns to US home
A Utah Muslim leader who finally returned home Sunday after being barred from flying to the U.S. last week will push forward with a lawsuit that brought attention to his case to ensure he is afforded free reign of travel in the future, his attorney said Monday. Imam Yussuf Abdi, a U.S. citizen, and his attorneys believe his name is on a government no-fly list where he doesn't belong, lawyer Jim McConkie said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|23 hr
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC