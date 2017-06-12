Utah muslim leader asks federal judge...

Utah muslim leader asks federal judge to let him fly home to Salt Lake

Attorneys for a leader of a mosque in Salt Lake City sued five directors of federal agencies Friday in an attempt to allow the imam to return home to Utah. Lawyers for Imam Yussuf Abdi, a U.S. citizen since 2010, say their client was barred from flying out of Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday, because he has been placed on the U.S. government's no-fly list.

