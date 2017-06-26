Utah group files 2018 medical marijuana ballot initiative
Doug Rice and his daughter Ashley, look on with other patients, caregivers and supporters during the Utah Patients Coalition news conference Monday, June 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. A group of activists and Utah residents with chronic conditions has launched a ballot initiative to ask voters next year to pass a broad medical marijuana law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mom3
|13
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Sun
|people that care
|1
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC